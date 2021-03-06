PODCASTS

Marc Pierini on EU-Turkey relations and the price of a positive agenda

Ambassador Marc Pierini – the author of the recent piece “The Price of a Positive EU-Turkey Agenda” – joins The Greek Current to look at EU-Turkey relations, and to discuss what concrete actions the EU should expect from Ankara if there is to be a positive agenda.

Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. He was a career EU diplomat from 1976 to 2012, and served as EU ambassador and head of delegation to Turkey from 2006 to 2011. 

