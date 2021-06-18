Greek parliament passes fiercely debated labor reforms

A labor reform bill that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said would bring Greece in line with the rest of Europe and align the country’s labor laws with the digital age was passed late on Wednesday after a contentious debate in Parliament.

The bill also set rules on remote work, expand paternity rights, and includes safeguards against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Panos Tsakloglou, the Deputy Minister for Social Insurance at Greece’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, joins The Greek Current to break down these latest reforms passed into law, and discusses the work his ministry is doing to reform Greece’s pension system.

Panos Tsakloglou is Deputy Minister for Social Insurance at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs in Greece. He is also a Professor at the Athens University of Economics and Business, where his research focuses on – but is not limited to – questions of inequality, poverty, and social exclusion.