PODCASTS

EU summit focuses on relations with Turkey and Russia, migration, Covid-19, and Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill

EU summit focuses on relations with Turkey and Russia, migration, Covid-19, and Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill

EU leaders travelled to Brussels today for a two day summit, with the agenda formally focusing on relations with Turkey and Russia, migration, and Covid-related travel rules.

There was also growing anger over an anti-LGBTQ+ law passed by Hungary’s parliament, and 17 EU leaders, including Prime Minister Mitsotakis and President Anastasiades, signed a letter prior to the summit vowing to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community, setting the stage for a confrontation with Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the latest developments from the summit, analyzing the main takeaways from today’s discussions in Brussels.

READ MORE
turkey-looks-to-play-a-role-in-afghanistan-following-us-withdrawal
PODCASTS

Turkey looks to play a role in Afghanistan following US withdrawal

the-berlin-conference-on-libya-what-amp-8217-s-at-stake
PODCASTS

The Berlin conference on Libya: What’s at stake?

top-turkish-court-accepts-indictment-seeking-to-ban-the-third-largest-party
PODCASTS

Top Turkish court accepts indictment seeking to ban the third largest party

greek-parliament-passes-fiercely-debated-labor-reforms
PODCASTS

Greek parliament passes fiercely debated labor reforms

turkey-s-drone-program-and-its-war-propaganda-on-social-media
PODCASTS

Turkey’s drone program and its war propaganda on social media

bulgaria-amp-8217-s-pre-election-political-scandals-us-sanctions-and-the-eu
PODCASTS

Bulgaria’s pre-election political scandals, US sanctions, and the EU