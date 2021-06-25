EU summit focuses on relations with Turkey and Russia, migration, Covid-19, and Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill

EU leaders travelled to Brussels today for a two day summit, with the agenda formally focusing on relations with Turkey and Russia, migration, and Covid-related travel rules.

There was also growing anger over an anti-LGBTQ+ law passed by Hungary’s parliament, and 17 EU leaders, including Prime Minister Mitsotakis and President Anastasiades, signed a letter prior to the summit vowing to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community, setting the stage for a confrontation with Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the latest developments from the summit, analyzing the main takeaways from today’s discussions in Brussels.