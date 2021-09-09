Renewable energy, the European Green Deal, and the Eastern Mediterranean

In December, 2019, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the European Green Deal, the EU’s ambitious plan to lead the world on climate action and make Europe carbon neutral by 2050.

The record heat waves and destructive wildfires that hit Greece and other countries in the Mediterranean have only highlighted the need for action among experts and policymakers. Constantine Levoyannis joins The Greek Current to discuss the recent policy paper he co-authored for ELIAMEP, which looks at the European Green Deal, the security risks posed by climate change in Greece, and highlights how the region can play a leading role in transforming European energy policy through investments in renewables.

Constantine Levoyannis is a researcher for the project “Winds of Change” at ELIAMEP, the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, and is the Head of EU Affairs at Nel Hydrogen.