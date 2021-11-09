PODCASTS

The Ecumenical patriarch’s visit to the US and tensions with the Russian Church

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios wrapped up an almost two week visit to the United States late last week. His trip included meetings with President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and key members of Congress. Religious freedom in Turkey and the reopening of the Halki Theological Seminary featured heavily in discussions with US political leaders, but the trip also highlighted the important role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on a number of issues, including the environment and climate change.

During his trip, Patriarch Vartholomaios also spoke about tensions with the Russian Orthodox Church and Moscow, which has engaged in a campaign of disinformation against the Patriarchate. 

Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou joins us to discuss the main takeaways from Patriarch Vartholomaios’ trip to the US, the tensions between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Russia, and look at how the US can support the Ecumenical Patriarchate. 

Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou is an internationally recognized leader on issues of religion and human rights, and a previous vice chair and commissioner on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Dr. Prodromou is also a faculty member at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, where she directs the Initiative on Religion, Law and Diplomacy. 

