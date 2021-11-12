Turkey, Turkish Airlines and the Belarus-Poland border crisis

Earlier this week it was reported that the EU was considering taking measures against Turkish Airlines over the latter’s alleged role in trafficking migrants to Belarus.

Turkish Airlines denied wrongdoing in a statement on Wednesday. On Thursday, however, Bloomberg reported that Turkey agreed with the EU that it would monitor flights headed to Belarus in an effort to prevent them from being used to ferry migrants toward the Polish border, and Turkish Airlines reportedly will no longer allow passengers from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen on its flights to Minsk.

Expert Aykan Erdemir joins The Greek Current to discuss his latest policy briefing that looks into Turkish airlines’ alleged role in the Poland-Belarus crisis, and this latest development.

Dr Aykan Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker.