Turkey’s weaponization of water and its ‘war of attrition’ against Syria’s Kurds

As experts debate whether Turkey will engage in a new military operation in northern Syria, the facts on the ground demonstrate that Turkey is already in a perpetual state of war against the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeast Syria.

Not only are drone strikes and shelling now a regular occurence, but Turkey is also weaponizing water supplies in the region at a time when Syria is facing its worst drought in 70 years.

Journalist Amberin Zaman joins The Greek Current to discuss Turkey’s “war of attrition” against Syria’s Kurds and its weaponization of water amid a devastating drought.

We also discuss her interview with Mazlum Kobane, the commander in chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who touched on — among other things — the prospects of a new Turkish incursion into the region.

Amberin Zaman is a staff correspondent for Al-Monitor covering the Middle East, with a particular focus on Syria, Iraq, and Turkey.