World leaders press for Libya elections and call for the withdrawal of foreign forces

France hosted an international conference on Libya in the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other international and regional high-level officials, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the success of the country’s political process through elections that are scheduled for next month, and agreed to push for sanctions against anyone who disrupts Libya’s electoral process and political transition. French President Macron also called on Russia and Turkey to withdraw their mercenaries from the country.

Libya expert Aya Burweila joins The Greek Current with the latest analysis on the summit in Paris and on the current situation in Libya as the country gears up for elections next month.

Aya Burweila is a Libyan expert from Benghazi based in Athens, is the founder and director of the non-profit Code on the Road, and a BBC Woman Expert in Terrorism and Radicalization.