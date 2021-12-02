The COP26 summit and the threat of rising temperatures

World leaders recently gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 summit, where they signed off on the Glasgow Climate Pact, which states that carbon emissions will have to fall by 45 percent by 2030 to keep alive the goal set out in the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

This summit followed a summer of record breaking heat waves and intense wildfires, such as those experienced by Greece and other Mediterranean countries, which were largely attributed to climate change.

Experts Alice Hill and Madeline Babin join The Greek Current to assess whether COP26 was a success, look at the many challenges rising temperatures pose to humans across the globe, and explore the policy initiatives that can be adopted in response.