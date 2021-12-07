Is there a new momentum for the return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece? That’s what Janet Suzman, the chair of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles, argued in her latest op-ed for Kathimerini.

Her piece came after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the United Kingdom, where he raised the issue of the Parthenon Marbles in his meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Despite Johnson’s refusal, Greece has vowed to use “every means” in its quest to persuade London to relinquish the Parthenon sculptures, with a campaign that will focus on winning over the hearts and minds of Britons.

Suzman joins us on The Greek Current to talk about Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ visit to the UK and the momentum it has given the campaign for the return of the Parthenon Marbles.