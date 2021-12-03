PODCASTS

Council of Europe initiates infringement proceedings against Turkey

Europe’s leading human rights body, The Council of Europe, has initiated rarely used infringement proceedings against Turkey after Ankara’s failure to release businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala despite a European Court of Human Rights’ judgement ordering his immediate release. Expert Aykan Erdemir joins The Greek Current with the latest analysis.

Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker.

