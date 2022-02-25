What Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for Greece and Europe

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday, sending troops across the border from several directions and bombing targets across the country.

US President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia’s military and economy in response to its invasion, while the EU announced it would introduce the ‘harshest’ sanctions ever.

Kathimerini’s Vassilis Nedos and Yannis Palaiologos join our host Thanos Davelis with the latest reports and analysis from Athens and Brussels on what we know so far about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We also look at how Russia’s invasion affects both Greece and Europe, and examine the EU’s response and what sanctions are on the table.

Vassilis Nedos is Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, and Yiannis Palaiologos is Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent.