Ukraine crisis puts Turkish-Russian relations in the spotlight

Ukraine has lately been the scene of an unfolding political and military thriller that could potentially upset the existing balance in the region and have long-term consequences for Europe’s security architecture.

The crisis has put Turkey and Russia’s relationship into the spotlight, especially as Turkey’s President Erdogan tries to balance Ankara’s close ties with Moscow and the West. This inevitably affects Greece both directly and indirectly.

Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos, the former national security adviser for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, joins our host Thanos Davelis to break down this complex relationship between Turkey and Russia within the context of the crisis in Ukraine, and look at what it means for the West and, more specifically, Greece. 

