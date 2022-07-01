Is Turkey’s deal with Sweden and Finland a win for Erdogan?

Earlier this week there were many who anticipated that Turkey would stand by its veto over Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids.

Instead, on Tuesday night we saw the three countries reach an agreement that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said addressed Turkey’s concerns, essentially paving the way for the Nordic countries to join NATO.

After the deal was reached, we saw President Biden meet with Turkish President Erdogan, while the Biden administration reiterated its support for the potential sale of F-16 jets to Turkey.

Howard Eissenstat, an associate professor of Middle East history at St Lawrence University and a Turkey expert, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the deal that was reached on Tuesday, break down what Erdogan’s real gains are here, and discuss the role the US played in getting Turkey to lift its veto.