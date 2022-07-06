Turkey’s ‘hostage diplomacy’ and Washington’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

The US-Turkey relationship has been characterized by a steady attempt at “hostage diplomacy” on the part of Ankara, and its veto over Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids is the latest example.

One devastating effect of this consistent use of “hostage diplomacy”, as HALC’s Executive Director Endy Zemenides argues in his latest piece in Kathimerini, is that the US government has developed Stockholm syndrome, allowing Turkey to escape serious consequences for a whole host of transgressions.

Endy Zemenides joins Thanos Davelis to break down Ankara’s hostage diplomacy and look at how the US can break out of its Stockholm Syndrome.