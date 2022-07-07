Greece’s pivotal role in promoting Balkan energy security

As concerns grow across Europe over the possibility of a complete disruption of Russian gas flows, Greece is transforming itself into a gateway for alternative sources of energy to flow into Europe.

Its northern region of Thrace, with cities like Alexandroupoli, is at the heart of this effort, particularly when it comes to enabling Balkan energy independence from Russian gas through key infrastructure projects. Steven Tagle joins Thanos Davelis to look at how Thrace has become pivotal to Greece’s and the region’s energy security amid the war in Ukraine.

Steven Tagle is a fellow from the Institute of Current World Affairs funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. He previously served as speechwriter for the US Embassy in Athens and as a Fulbright Fellow in Greece.