Why it’s time to guarantee Greece and Cyprus a qualitative military edge

Since the late 1960s there has been agreement among successive US administrations that Israel should have a qualitative military edge for the sake of regional peace and security.

Now, as the Biden administration throws its support behind the sale of F-16 fighter jets to an increasingly revisionist and aggressive Turkey, is it time to apply this example to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Expert Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to argue that given that Erdogan is more likely to use these F-16s to harass his neighbors rather than defend Turkey, a qualitative military edge for Greece and Cyprus would stabilize the Eastern Mediterranean, enhance NATO assets, and discourage aggression.