PODCASTS

Why it’s time to guarantee Greece and Cyprus a qualitative military edge

Why it’s time to guarantee Greece and Cyprus a qualitative military edge

Since the late 1960s there has been agreement among successive US administrations that Israel should have a qualitative military edge for the sake of regional peace and security.

Now, as the Biden administration throws its support behind the sale of F-16 fighter jets to an increasingly revisionist and aggressive Turkey, is it time to apply this example to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Expert Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to argue that given that Erdogan is more likely to use these F-16s to harass his neighbors rather than defend Turkey, a qualitative military edge for Greece and Cyprus would stabilize the Eastern Mediterranean, enhance NATO assets, and discourage aggression.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Greece’s pivotal role in promoting Balkan energy security
PODCASTS

Greece’s pivotal role in promoting Balkan energy security

Turkey’s ‘hostage diplomacy’ and Washington’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’
PODCASTS

Turkey’s ‘hostage diplomacy’ and Washington’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

Greece’s anti-drone system for its islands
PODCASTS

Greece’s anti-drone system for its islands

Is Turkey’s deal with Sweden and Finland a win for Erdogan?
PODCASTS

Is Turkey’s deal with Sweden and Finland a win for Erdogan?

Tourists are flocking to Greece, but workers are in short supply
PODCASTS

Tourists are flocking to Greece, but workers are in short supply

The broader implications of Bulgaria’s political crisis
PODCASTS

The broader implications of Bulgaria’s political crisis