Extremist dreams or official policy? Greece slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the ultra-nationalist MHP in Turkey and Erdogan’s junior coalition partner, recently presented a map of the Aegean that showed many Greek islands as Turkish, including Crete.

The image prompted reactions from Greece’s foreign ministry and from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who tweeted the image and called on Turkish President Erdogan to clarify whether this is in fact Turkey’s policy, or just a “fever dream” of extremists.

Expert Constantinos Filis, the Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis from Athens.