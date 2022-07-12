PODCASTS

Extremist dreams or official policy? Greece slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Extremist dreams or official policy? Greece slams map showing major Greek islands as Turkish

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the ultra-nationalist MHP in Turkey and Erdogan’s junior coalition partner, recently presented a map of the Aegean that showed many Greek islands as Turkish, including Crete.

The image prompted reactions from Greece’s foreign ministry and from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who tweeted the image and called on Turkish President Erdogan to clarify whether this is in fact Turkey’s policy, or just a “fever dream” of extremists.

Expert Constantinos Filis, the Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis from Athens.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Election uncertainty in Greece amid rumors of snap polls
PODCASTS

Election uncertainty in Greece amid rumors of snap polls

Why it’s time to guarantee Greece and Cyprus a qualitative military edge
PODCASTS

Why it’s time to guarantee Greece and Cyprus a qualitative military edge

Greece’s pivotal role in promoting Balkan energy security
PODCASTS

Greece’s pivotal role in promoting Balkan energy security

Turkey’s ‘hostage diplomacy’ and Washington’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’
PODCASTS

Turkey’s ‘hostage diplomacy’ and Washington’s ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

Greece’s anti-drone system for its islands
PODCASTS

Greece’s anti-drone system for its islands

Is Turkey’s deal with Sweden and Finland a win for Erdogan?
PODCASTS

Is Turkey’s deal with Sweden and Finland a win for Erdogan?