How Greece is dealing with the double whammy of heat and wildfires

Climate change is exacerbating weather extremes, making heat waves more frequent and more severe worldwide, and this summer has been the hottest on record.

Heat waves are also causing yet another devastating wildfire season, and with data showing that the Eastern Mediterranean is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, this is a particularly acute problem for countries like Greece.

Professor Costas Synolakis joins Thanos Davelis to break down his latest op-ed in Kathimerini that explores how Greece is handling this double whammy of heat waves and wildfires.

Costas Synolakis is a professor at the University of Southern California and a member of the Academy of Athens and the US National Academy of Engineering. In 2019 he was elected Chairman of the newly established Special Scientific Committee on Climate Change in Greece.