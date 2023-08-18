Greece and UEFA look to end the ‘cancer’ of hooligan violence in soccer

While Greek football – or soccer – teams have delivered some important performances on the European stage these past weeks, a cloud hangs over the sport as fan violence is back in the spotlight after a Greek fan was killed recently in an altercation with Croatian hooligans.

The incident has sparked a debate about fan violence both in Greece and in Europe. Professor Alexander Kitroeff, a historian and commentator on the sport, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss these latest developments.