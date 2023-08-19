Saving Athens: Climate change and an architecture for a new age

As heatwaves – like the ones Greece has experienced this summer – become longer and more intense, modern cities like Athens need to develop new strategies in order to shield the city and its inhabitants from rising temperatures.

This includes investing in public water reservoirs and drinking fountains, splash pads and fountains, pocket parks, green parking lots, trees in public spaces, sustainable mobility and reused buildings. Taking these tough, but necessary decisions, however will require political will.

Prof. Petros Babasikas, head of the architecture program at the University of Toronto who has also led a key research on how Athens can adapt in the age of climate change, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what steps Athens can take today to become more resilient.