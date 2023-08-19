What to expect in EU-Turkey relations in Erdogan’s new term

In the months since Turkish President Erdogan’s reelection, we’ve heard a lot about the potential for a new page in EU-Turkey relations, and Erdogan even raised the issue of Turkey’s membership in the EU at the July NATO summit. Despite this signaling from Ankara, the main obstacles concerning EU-Turkey relations have remained the same, whether we are looking at rule of law and human rights issues, or Turkey’s continued occupation and refusal to recognize the Republic of Cyprus.

As the debate over the future of EU-Turkey relations in the coming years unfolds, Ambassador Marc Pierini joins Thanos Davelis to look at what we should expect in the wake of Erdogan’s reelection.

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Prior to this, Pierini was a career EU diplomat, and served as EU ambassador to Turkey (2006–2011).