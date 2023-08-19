PODCASTS

What to expect in EU-Turkey relations in Erdogan’s new term

What to expect in EU-Turkey relations in Erdogan’s new term

In the months since Turkish President Erdogan’s reelection, we’ve heard a lot about the potential for a new page in EU-Turkey relations, and Erdogan even raised the issue of Turkey’s membership in the EU at the July NATO summit. Despite this signaling from Ankara, the main obstacles concerning EU-Turkey relations have remained the same, whether we are looking at rule of law and human rights issues, or Turkey’s continued occupation and refusal to recognize the Republic of Cyprus.

As the debate over the future of EU-Turkey relations in the coming years unfolds, Ambassador Marc Pierini joins Thanos Davelis to look at what we should expect in the wake of Erdogan’s reelection.

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Prior to this, Pierini was a career EU diplomat, and served as EU ambassador to Turkey (2006–2011).

Greek Current
READ MORE
Greece and UEFA look to end the ‘cancer’ of hooligan violence in soccer
PODCASTS

Greece and UEFA look to end the ‘cancer’ of hooligan violence in soccer

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and the failure of US diplomacy
PODCASTS

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and the failure of US diplomacy

49 years since Turkey’s second invasion of Cyprus
PODCASTS

49 years since Turkey’s second invasion of Cyprus

A diplomatic restart between Athens and Tripoli?
PODCASTS

A diplomatic restart between Athens and Tripoli?

The Treaty of Lausanne: A story of survival and ambivalence
PODCASTS

The Treaty of Lausanne: A story of survival and ambivalence

Pete Sessions’s junket to occupied Cyprus bolsters expansionist dictators
PODCASTS

Pete Sessions’s junket to occupied Cyprus bolsters expansionist dictators