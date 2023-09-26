Unlocking the F-35s for Greece and the crucial month ahead

Reports indicate that after a number of delays Greece can expect movement on its request to purchase F-35 fighter jets in the coming weeks, with the Biden administration expected to send a formal notification to Congress.

At the same time, October is shaping up to be a crucial month for the issue of the potential sale of F-16s to Turkey, as the US will be watching to see if Turkey’s Parliament, which is set to reconvene in October, will approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

Lena Argiri, the DC correspondent for ERT, the Greek public broadcasting company, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest reports from Washington as we look at what to expect in the coming weeks on the F-35s for Greece and the F-16 saga with Turkey.

We also look back at the UNGA, recapping the key takeaways from a packed week for both Greece and Cyprus.