Cyprus ready to launch a maritime aid corridor for Gaza

On Monday Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus is fully ready to launch a maritime aid corridor from the port of Larnaca to Gaza. Jack Parrock, Deutsche Welle’s EU correspondent who traveled to Larnaca to find out how this plan will work, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what it will take to get this humanitarian corridor up and running, and highlight how it’s putting a renewed spotlight on the strategic importance of Cyprus.

Greek Current
