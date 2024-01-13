PODCASTS

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan

This new year finds Washington in a bind over how to effectively engage with Turkey, a trend we’ve documented for at least half a decade. The tug of war over Sweden and F16s, and Ankara’s stance on the Arab-Israeli conflict, are the latest examples of this. Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to break down why a tough stance toward Ankara – setting clear parameters and enforcing them relentlessly – is the only way to defend US regional interests and stop Erdogan’s mercurial and manipulative policies.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. 

