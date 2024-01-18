Greece and the seemingly unstoppable rise of tourism

The seemingly unstoppable rise of tourism is transforming countries in ways that until recently belonged to the realm of the imagination. Greece is no exception, as it’s among the places most affected by this trend.

Professor Stathis Kalyvas, the chairman of the Board of Directors at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and Gladstone Professor of Government at the University of Oxford’s Department of Politics and International Relations, joins Thanos Davelis to look at how the rise of tourism is changing Greece, and what challenges this poses for the country in the coming years.