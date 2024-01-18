PODCASTS

Why Erdogan should not be rewarded with a White House visit

Why Erdogan should not be rewarded with a White House visit

About a week ago Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Turkey, where he met with Turkish President Erdogan. Diplomatic sources said Blinken arrived bearing potential gifts to entice Turkey to wrap up the issue of Sweden’s NATO membership. These included everything from new ways to provide F-16s to Turkey to a White House visit for Turkish President Erdogan.

Michael Rubin, the director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to break down why rewarding Erdogan for actions that responsible governments do without enticement only encourages blackmail. 

US Turkey
READ MORE
Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan
PODCASTS

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan

Prospects for Greek-Turkish relations in 2024
PODCASTS

Prospects for Greek-Turkish relations in 2024

With friends like these… Erdogan’s PBS interview sets the stage at the UN
PODCASTS

With friends like these… Erdogan’s PBS interview sets the stage at the UN

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship
PODCASTS

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship

A new era for Greece’s armed forces?
PODCASTS

A new era for Greece’s armed forces?

Greece’s vaccine policy sparks debate amid spike in Covid infections
PODCASTS

Greece’s vaccine policy sparks debate amid spike in Covid infections