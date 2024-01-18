Why Erdogan should not be rewarded with a White House visit

About a week ago Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Turkey, where he met with Turkish President Erdogan. Diplomatic sources said Blinken arrived bearing potential gifts to entice Turkey to wrap up the issue of Sweden’s NATO membership. These included everything from new ways to provide F-16s to Turkey to a White House visit for Turkish President Erdogan.

Michael Rubin, the director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to break down why rewarding Erdogan for actions that responsible governments do without enticement only encourages blackmail.