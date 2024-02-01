US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

In a major escalation in the Middle East crisis, three US service members were killed and dozens more injured in a drone strike on the Syrian-Jordanian border by the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance. Al-Monitor’s Amberin Zaman joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this deadly attack, how it could impact the region, and what a potential US withdrawal from Syria would mean for America’s partners on the ground – the Syrian Kurds – and for the fight against ISIS.