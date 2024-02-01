PODCASTS

US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

In a major escalation in the Middle East crisis, three US service members were killed and dozens more injured in a drone strike on the Syrian-Jordanian border by the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance. Al-Monitor’s Amberin Zaman joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this deadly attack, how it could impact the region, and what a potential US withdrawal from Syria would mean for America’s partners on the ground – the Syrian Kurds – and for the fight against ISIS. 

US
READ MORE
US green lights sale of F-35s to Greece
PODCASTS

US green lights sale of F-35s to Greece

Congress focuses on Cyprus as Mitsotakis prepares for US visit
PODCASTS

Congress focuses on Cyprus as Mitsotakis prepares for US visit

Why Erdogan should not be rewarded with a White House visit
PODCASTS

Why Erdogan should not be rewarded with a White House visit

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan
PODCASTS

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece
PODCASTS

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece

What the US presidential elections could mean for Greece
PODCASTS

What the US presidential elections could mean for Greece