PODCASTS

Under pressure? Mitsotakis faces farmer protests, student demonstrations, and the polls

Under pressure? Mitsotakis faces farmer protests, student demonstrations, and the polls

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his cabinet have been under pressure these past days, as farmers and students across the country have taken to the streets in protest. This comes as Mitsotakis also prepares to pass a key marriage equality bill this month, and as the latest polls show a slight drop in support for New Democracy and the government.

Nick Malkoutzis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to look at these challenges and break down how they could impact the Mitsotakis government. 

Agriculture Education
READ MORE
Greece and the EU naval operation in the Red Sea
PODCASTS

Greece and the EU naval operation in the Red Sea

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece
PODCASTS

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece

US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran
PODCASTS

US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

Russia’s attempts to split the Orthodox Church in Africa
PODCASTS

Russia’s attempts to split the Orthodox Church in Africa

US green lights sale of F-35s to Greece
PODCASTS

US green lights sale of F-35s to Greece

Sustainability and tourism in Greece’s Cyclades islands
PODCASTS

Sustainability and tourism in Greece’s Cyclades islands