Is the return of the Parthenon Sculptures all but inevitable?

While no major news on the Parthenon Sculptures has emerged since British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s infamous snub of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in late last year, the incident reinvigorated the debate around the return of the Sculptures to their home in Athens.

Niko Efstathiou, who was just in London reporting on the issue for Kathimerini, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the sentiment in London, and why the return of the Parthenon Sculptures seems all but inevitable. 

