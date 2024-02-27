PODCASTS

Greece’s record year for tourism and concerns about sustainability

Greece’s record year for tourism and concerns about sustainability

Last year was a record year for Greek tourism, with the latest statistics showing a remarkable comeback for the sector from the years of lockdowns during the pandemic.

While these trends are welcome, there are also some worrying signs, as 2023 saw an increasing use of the term “over tourism”.

Georgia Nakou, a features editor at MacroPolis, a specialist website focused on political and economic analysis of Greek affairs, joins Thanos Davelis to break down this record year for tourism, the causes for concern amid questions of sustainability, and the government’s response.

Tourism Society Culture
READ MORE
Farmer protests in Greece and political turmoil in SYRIZA
PODCASTS

Farmer protests in Greece and political turmoil in SYRIZA

History in the making as Alexandroupoli FSRU receives first shipment of US LNG
PODCASTS

History in the making as Alexandroupoli FSRU receives first shipment of US LNG

Is European defense becoming a necessity?
PODCASTS

Is European defense becoming a necessity?

Are Turkey and Egypt turning a ‘new leaf’ in their relations?
PODCASTS

Are Turkey and Egypt turning a ‘new leaf’ in their relations?

Focus on Greece: From the strategic dialogue with the US to the letter of assurances
PODCASTS

Focus on Greece: From the strategic dialogue with the US to the letter of assurances

Greece passes landmark marriage equality bill
PODCASTS

Greece passes landmark marriage equality bill