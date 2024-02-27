Greece’s record year for tourism and concerns about sustainability

Last year was a record year for Greek tourism, with the latest statistics showing a remarkable comeback for the sector from the years of lockdowns during the pandemic.

While these trends are welcome, there are also some worrying signs, as 2023 saw an increasing use of the term “over tourism”.

Georgia Nakou, a features editor at MacroPolis, a specialist website focused on political and economic analysis of Greek affairs, joins Thanos Davelis to break down this record year for tourism, the causes for concern amid questions of sustainability, and the government’s response.