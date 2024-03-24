Focus on Cyprus: From President Biden’s letter to Greek Independence Day celebrations

This past week Washington’s attention has been on Cyprus and the humanitarian corridor from Gaza, from President Biden’s letter thanking President Christodoulides, to the National Security Council’s chief of staff visiting Cyprus.

Cyprus is also going to be a central theme for diaspora Greeks as celebrations for Greek Independence Day take place.

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest on these key developments on Cyprus.