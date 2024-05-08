PODCASTS

Greece disrupts sanctions busting oil transfers off its coast

Over the past two years an area south of Greece’s Peloponnese had become a major location to circumvent sanctions against Russian oil exports. It looks like Greece has now found a way to disrupt these operations. Professor Kostas Ifantis joins Thanos Davelis to discuss what steps Greece is taking to block these oil transfers, examine the question of Greece’s territorial seas, and look ahead at the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Security Energy
