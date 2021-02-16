Parts of Attica, Evia without power as weather hits grid

A man walks in the snow in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, Tuesday. [InTime News]

Heavy snow that downed tree branches and cold temperatures that brought a spike in demand for power have resulted in electricity cuts in many parts of Attica and Evia on Tuesday, as a cold front dubbed Medea swept across the country.

Power grid operator DEDDIE said that the outages in the Greek capital were mostly contained to the northern suburbs and outlying areas like Markopoulo, Salamina and Skaramangas, but assured that its entire mechanism has been deployed to restore supply.

Efforts were also under way to repair damaged electricity lines on the island of Evia, where several villages along the central stretch from Halkida to Aghios Ioanis Rossos were left in the dark.

Lines were also down on the islands of Sporades, with DEDDIE saying that local electricians have been mobilized to get the power back on.

Authorities, meanwhile, are calling on members of the public to help relieve pressure on the stretched system by limiting their use of electricity as much as possible.