two-more-regions-facing-hard-lockdown

Two more regions of Greece, the municipality of Evosmos-Kordelio in the north and the island of Kalymnos, may be the next in entering a strict lockdown in the coming days, based on the recommendation of the committee of experts advising the government, which met on Friday to discuss developments with the pandemic.

According to information, the committee’s decision came after assessing the epidemiological data in the two regions in the last few days.

The committee was also discussing the situation in other regions, such as Heraklio in Crete.

The final announcement will be made by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias at the daily briefing on Friday afternoon.