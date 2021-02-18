experts-seen-leaning-towards-extension-of-attica-s-hard-lockdown

With occupancy at Attica’s Covid-19 intensive care wards reaching 85% this week, it is unlikely that the hard lockdown introduced on February 11 will be lifted at the end of the month as originally planned.

The committee of medical experts advising the government on its management of the pandemic is expected to recommend an extension to the measures for a couple more weeks beyond the original deadline of February 28 during its weekly briefing on Friday.

“I do not think we will be reopening that fast,” Maria Tsolia, a professor of pediatric medicine and infectious diseases, and one of the members of the committee, told Skai TV on Thursday.

“We would have to see a reduction in numbers in Covid ICU; we cannot reopen with capacity at 70-80%,” she added.

Government spokesman Christos Tarantilis appeared upbeat, however, on Thursday, citing “positive data” from the Health Ministry indicating that new infections in the Greek capital have been showing signs of easing in recent days.

“We would like to believe that the situation will improve over the next few days so that an extension of the lockdown will not be needed,” he told a regular press briefing.

