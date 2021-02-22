NEWS MIGRANT INFLOWS

Migrant arrivals in EU drop sharply in January

The number of irregular migrant entries across the European Union’s external borders, including those of Greece, dropped by nearly half last month compared with January 2020, before the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to recent data from the EU border agency, Frontex, just 5,800 people were reported entering the EU illegally in January, mainly as a result of declining traffic along the Mediterranean routes.

Arrivals from Turkey through the Eastern Mediterranean route nosedived 83% year-on-year in January, with the Greek islands receiving just 757 asylum seekers, Frontex reported. 

The Western Balkan route accounted for 2,154 arrivals in January, down 14%, while 868 people, or 51% fewer than January 2020, crossed into the EU from the Central Mediterranean route (Italy and Malta) and 594 people, or 48% less that last year, crossed via the Western Mediterranean route (Spain mainly).

