health-expert-not-ruling-out-lockdown-extension

With the end of the lockdown in Attica ostensibly set for Sunday, a member of the committee of health experts advising the government on the coronavirus has not ruled out the possibility of a one-week extension.

Speaking to Skai TV on Monday morning, Charalambos Gogos, a professor of pathology at the University of Patras, said an extension could be the case given the epidemiological situation but he also did not rule out the opening of retail with the click-away method as of March 1, “as this system doesn’t appear to affect [viral loads].”

Meanwhile, the number of new infections announced by health authorities came to 880 on Monday, raising the total tally to 180,672. There were 346 patients on ventilators on Monday, from 326 on Sunday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said.

The data also showed that 24 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,321.