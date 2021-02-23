TV station firebombed; no injuries

The offices of the Action 24 TV channel in a residential part of central Athens, in Patissia, were attacked on Monday evening with firebombs and stones, and spray-painted with slogans expressing solidarity with jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

“The supporters of Dimitris Koufodonas, who is convicted for 11 murders, do not intimidate anyone,” said government spokesman Christos Tarantilis in a statement.

The terrorist, who has been on hunger strike since last month, is being treated in intensive care in Lamia, central Greece.