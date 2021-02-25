bill-for-teacher-evaluations-to-be-unveiled-in-march

New legislation stipulating changes in the administration of the universities and the evaluation of Greece’s 170,000 public and private school teachers will be unveiled in March, Kathimerini understands. The bill will be based on the memorandum signed by Greece on April 27, 2018 with the European institutions.

According to the bill, evaluations will start in September and will be formative, meaning that they will not be punitive in nature as the overriding aim is the improvement of teachers.

Indicatively, each teacher will be assessed by two experts based on specific criteria, while their teaching methods will be evaluated in the classroom. The evaluation will be periodic, and each teacher will acquire a file that will include information about their careers in the Greek education system.

As for higher education, the bill includes provisions to strengthen the autonomy of university administrations.