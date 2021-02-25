NEWS

Government sets up online platform to report sexual harassment, abuse

The Greek government set up a new portal where victims will be able to submit complaints via live chat and access information on sexual abuse.

“Together we break the silence. You are no longer alone,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on his Twitter account on Thursday, presenting the metoo.gov.gr website.

The platform, when fully operational, will also provide information on issues of sexual harassment, abuse and power-based violence, the actions taken against them, and links where victims can seek help.

The website was set up to respond to a wave of sexual abuse allegations in Greek theater and sports that followed revelations made by Olympic medallist Sofia Bekatorou and launched a #metoo movement in the country.

