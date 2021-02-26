most-say-they-are-worse-off-in-lockdown-survey

Three out of five Greeks (60%) say that the quality of life is worse now than a year ago before restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey by Focus Bari.

The findings, examining the impact of the lockdown, also showed that less than one in three (29%) believe that their daily life has not changed and 11 % said that their daily lives have actually improved.

Overall, more men said their everyday life had changed for the worse compared to women, as did younger age groups compared to older people and residents of Athens/Thessaloniki in relation to other parts of the country.

The main reasons cited by those who said they are worse off are the lack of change of environment (82%), the fact that they are constantly in pajamas, tracksuits and sportswear (42% of men and 52% of women), as well as the fact that they find it difficult to maintain a balanced daily schedule (37%).

The survey took place on February 9 and 10, on a sample of 622 men and women aged between 16 and 64.