Dozens arrested during occupation of Culture Ministry

A total of 42 people were arrested on Thursday after they conducted a symbolic occupation of the building of the Culture Ministry on Karytsi Square in central Athens in solidarity with jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas and to support demands of ministry employees.

They are all charged with violating coronavirus containment laws and for disturbing the peace. They were also fined 300 euros for non-compliance with epidemic measures.

They were to appear before a public prosecutor.

