greek-us-collaboration-on-medical-centers

For the first time, medical centers for patients with diseases affecting memory, and also providing support to families, will operate in Greece.

The project has been promoted by the Hellenic Initiative Against Alzheimer’s Disease (HIAAD), with the collaboration of Johns Hopkins University’s Richman Family Precision Medicine Center of Excellence in Alzheimer’s Disease and the Ionian University’s Bioinformatics and Human Electrophysiology Lab (BiHELab).

At present, there are 36 “memory centers” in Greece operating since August in university-affiliated hospitals in 10 cities and which will be considerably upgraded under the program.

There are more than 50,000 people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases that adversely impact memory in Athens, according to HIAAD.