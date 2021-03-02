hundreds-protest-in-solidarity-march-for-koufodinas

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with jailed member of the disbanded leftist November 17 militant group Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving multiple life terms for several crimes, including a series of murders and is currently on a hunger strike, in Athens, Greece, March 1, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Hundreds of people marched through central Athens on Tuesday evening to express their solidarity with a convicted terrorist whose health is failing after being on hunger strike for 54 days.

The protesters shouted slogans and held banners with the phrase “There should be no dead hunger striker,” referring to Dimitris Koufodinas, who stopped eating on January 8 to protest his transfer from a rural penitentiary in Volos to a high-security prison in central Greece.

He is serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years for his role as the main hitman in the terrorist group November 17. His protest has been linked to a spate of attacks and targeting of police stations and politicians.