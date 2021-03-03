explosive-device-found-in-apartment-building-of-retired-supreme-court-justice

Authorities on Wednesday launched an investigation after an improvised explosive device was found late Tuesday night at the entrance of an apartment building where a retired Supreme Court justice lives in the Harilaou area of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The device, which consisted of a gas canister connected to a bottle of gasoline, did not detonate despite the perpetrators’ attempt to set it on fire.

Also in Thessaloniki on Wednesday at 5 a.m., arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to the Labor Ministry. The car was parked at the intersection of Mitropoleos and Filikis Etaireias streets. The fire caused damage to the rear end of the vehicle.