NEWS

Explosive device found in apartment building of retired Supreme Court justice

explosive-device-found-in-apartment-building-of-retired-supreme-court-justice

Authorities on Wednesday launched an investigation after an improvised explosive device was found late Tuesday night at the entrance of an apartment building where a retired Supreme Court justice lives in the Harilaou area of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The device, which consisted of a gas canister connected to a bottle of gasoline, did not detonate despite the perpetrators’ attempt to set it on fire. 

Also in Thessaloniki on Wednesday at 5 a.m., arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to the Labor Ministry. The car was parked at the intersection of Mitropoleos and Filikis Etaireias streets. The fire caused damage to the rear end of the vehicle.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Lignadis’ lawyer decries handling of the case by Greek justice system

groups-call-for-children-s-homes-for-abused-minors0
NEWS

Groups call for children’s homes for abused minors

prosecutor-orders-probe-into-sexual-abuse-allegations-in-children-s-hospital0
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into sexual abuse allegations in children’s hospital

museum-targeted-by-unidentified-assailants0
NEWS

Museum targeted by unidentified assailants

actors-union-turns-over-18-more-files-of-abuse-claims-to-prosecutor0
#METOO

Actors’ union turns over 18 more files of abuse claims to prosecutor

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Former National Theater director’s lawyer threatens to file suits