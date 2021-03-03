Explosive device found in apartment building of retired Supreme Court justice
Authorities on Wednesday launched an investigation after an improvised explosive device was found late Tuesday night at the entrance of an apartment building where a retired Supreme Court justice lives in the Harilaou area of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
The device, which consisted of a gas canister connected to a bottle of gasoline, did not detonate despite the perpetrators’ attempt to set it on fire.
Also in Thessaloniki on Wednesday at 5 a.m., arsonists targeted a vehicle belonging to the Labor Ministry. The car was parked at the intersection of Mitropoleos and Filikis Etaireias streets. The fire caused damage to the rear end of the vehicle.