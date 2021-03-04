Probe into alleged sexual abuse case in children’s hospital

A senior prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into press reports claiming that two children were sexually abused at the Agia Sophia Children’s Hospital in Athens.

According to the reports, a hospital employee filed a complaint against a paramedic, claiming that he had “committed inappropriate sexual acts” against minors in the hospital.

The alleged suspect has been suspended while an administrative investigation is also under way.

The probe was also backed by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who said in a tweet that “justice has the floor,” while the ministry has said there will be no tolerance of such matters.