conservative-mp-fined-for-violating-covid-19-restrictions

A lawmaker from the ruling party was fined on Wednesday for violating the restrictions on movement relating to the pandemic during an inspection in central Athens, according to news reports on Thursday.

Messenia MP Miltos Chrysomallis was issued a fine of 300 euros for being in a hotel lobby in the upmarket district of Kolonaki, in central Athens. Only registered guests are allowed to be in hotel lobbies.

New Democracy said in a press release that the general secretary of its parliamentary group, Ioannis Bougas, “severely reprimanded” its lawmaker over the violation.

Speaking to news website Proto Thema, the lawmaker said he was in a meeting with a jurnalist ans that both were wearing masks.

Inspectors also slapped the hotel with a 3,000-euro fine and ordered its closure for 15 days for allowing people who were not paying guests to use the lobby cafe, and issued another 500-euro fine for violating the smoking ban.