government-pandemic-response-slammed-by-opposition-leader

The leader of main opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras has derided the government’s overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic as a “great failure.”

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, the leftist party leader bemoaned that Greece has entered the fifth month of lockdown with no results to show. “We had four months in a row of text messages for the movement of citizens, traffic bans, with the economy, retail and catering closed, and schools closed,” he said.

“What has been achieved?” he asked, wondering if the government knew of any other European Union country that has had “such a prolonged and failed lockdown as ours.” “In no other European country have schools and retail been closed for four months,” he stressed, also noting that restaurants have been closed for six months. “Something is not going well,” he said.

In response, the government dismissed his criticism as petty partisan politics. “Insisting on his false narrative of the pandemic, he stubbornly closes his eyes to developments in the rest of the world,” said government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni.