Foreign nationals, uninsured to be issued number for Covid vaccine

Greek lawmakers are expected to ratify a provision presented in Parliament on Thursday that would allow foreign nationals and uninsured individuals who live in the country to be issued a temporary social security identification number.

The amendment is aimed at making it possible for people who are not on the central social security database to join the list for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

The temporary AMKA number will also apply to individuals who are in the system but have been unable to register for the vaccination program due to glitches or erroneous entries in the database.

An application form for a temporary AMKA will be available on the government’s emvolio.gov.gr vaccination platform. It is not clear when the measure will go into effect.